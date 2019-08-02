ST. PETER — Two adults from New Hampshire and two children were injured when a semi crashed and rolled a few miles east of St. Peter on Thursday afternoon.
Sarita Adr Rai, 31, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was a passenger in the truck, which was southbound on Ottawa Road, when it rolled about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 99, Le Sueur County deputies said.
The male driver of the semi, Bhakta Raj Rai, 33, lost control and the truck slid off the road and landed on its passenger side, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Sarita Adr Rai was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Information about her was not available, a hospital spokeswoman said Friday afternoon.
Le Sueur County deputies did not specify the hospital where Bhakta Raj Rai and the children were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
