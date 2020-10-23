NORTH MANKATO — Emergency crews contained a gas leak Friday on Commerce Drive in North Mankato.
The leak occurred in the parking lot of the North Mankato Animal Hospital at 1765 Commerce Drive, according to a news release from the city of North Mankato. Wind was blowing south-southeast in the area.
The release at 1:35 p.m. advised residents living east of Roe Crest Drive, west of Lor Ray Drive and between Commerce Drive to stay inside, close windows and call 911 if they smell gas inside.
The leak was contained by about 2 p.m.
