Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday he’s extending his stay-at-home order for Minnesota through May 4 as state leaders work to slowly reopen parts of the economy without worsening the spread of COVID-19.
The new order means bars and restaurants will remain takeout-only for roughly another month. Landscapers, however, are exempt from the extended stay-home order, allowing golf courses, for instance, to begin grooming courses in anticipation of opening.
At an afternoon news conference, Walz told reporters he’s instructed his commissioners to create standards for reopening other parts of the economy, such as recreation, within social distancing guidelines. But he added: "I will not sacrifice the health of Minnesotans and the gains we've made."
Walz's current two-week order had been set to expire Friday, although he’d been signaling the past few days that he intended to extend it with some refinements.
Extending the public restrictions will continue to buy Minnesota time to manage the spread and push the expected peak on the disease to mid-July, Walz said, noting that health care leaders support the extension.
Walz’s comments and the extended stay-at-home extension came hours after the state health department reported deaths linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota rose to 39, up five from Tuesday, as the total number of cases jumped to 1,154, up 85.
Confirmed cases in south-central Minnesota stayed level at 98 Wednesday. The breakdown by county did change, however.
One case was removed from Blue Earth County’s total while Nicollet County had a new case. The counties now have 21 and five cases, respectively.
Kelley Haeder, Blue Earth County's public health supervisor, said in an email that the county noticed the state health department's numbers didn't match what the county had. So one case was removed from the county's tally, making 21 cases the correct amount as of Wednesday morning.
Martin County still has the most cases in the region with 34. Even with the case from Tuesday taken away, Blue Earth County has the second most in the region, followed by Le Sueur County with 20.
While deaths and cases continued to rise, the number of people in intensive care — a key indicator of the state’s ability to manage the spread — stayed unchanged from Tuesday at 64, according to data posted by the state health department.
About 55 percent of the people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota since the pandemic began have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
Walz, however, said the state needed to remain vigilant to avoid the worst-case scenes in some other states Minnesota will need at least 3,000 intensive care beds starting now through July, he added. “We cannot rest easy. This thing can explode overnight if you do not take the proper precautions.”
Officials are increasingly concerned about the disease’s creep into rural and small-town Minnesota where hospitals and intensive care help is limited. “We do know there is a lot of disease in our state that has yet to show up in the counts,” said state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
The state continues to struggle to get the laboratory and testing supplies and personal protective gear for health workers that it will need to meet the expected surge in hospitalizations, Walz said.
One startling example of that: He said the state had a private sector deal arranged to ship a stockpile of health worker protective gear to Minnesota from China, but as it was being loaded, “the Chinese army surrounded it and said it’s not going anywhere.”
The jump of 85 cases from Tuesday was the largest one-day increase since the pandemic began. Cases jumped by nearly as much Monday to Tuesday. Despite the continued spread, officials have noted that a key metric — Minnesota’s rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases — has slowed, offering encouragement that the efforts to keep citizens out of public spaces is working to stem the spread.
The governor has over past few weeks repeatedly acknowledged many Minnesota citizens and businesses are suffering financially because of the disease and the state’s efforts to slow its spread.
Bars, restaurants and other hospitality businesses have been hit especially hard by the order to keep people apart in public spaces to fight COVID-19. He’s also conceded it is unlikely public school buildings, which he’d ordered closed through early May, will reopen this school year.
With the projected peak of hospitalizations expected now to hold off until July, Walz and state leaders also faced questions Wednesday about whether Minnesotans should begin canceling summer plans.
“We hesitate to say, ‘Let’s just cancel summer,’” but Minnesotans must still be smart about social distancing and other behaviors, Malcolm said.
“Yeah, it’s hard,” Walz said, noting that health experts have been discouraging people to head to cabin country during this time for fear people would get sick and overwhelm small-town hospitals. People who don’t go up north may end up clogging already busy parks and lakes in the Twin Cities, including Lake Minnetonka.
“We’re certainly not going to have the party barges coming together,” he said. “It’s not going to be a typical summer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.