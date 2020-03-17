A bill that will facilitate the funding to finish the last segment of Highway 14 has passed the House and Senate and has been signed by Gov. Tim Walz.
Walz announced recently a funding plan to expand Highway 14 to four lanes from Nicollet to New Ulm, the last segment of two-lane that remained unfunded between New Ulm and Rochester.
The state is applying for a low-interest federal loan to cover $36 million of the $74 million project. The federal government has assured the state they will get the loan.
The Legislature needed to approve creating a fund that money will go into to repay the loan. The bill was broadly supported by both parties.
MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said she will find the additional money in the MnDOT budget to finish the project if an additional grant the state has applied for doesn't come through.
The project is “shovel ready” with design plans done, meaning construction would begin soon after funding is secured next year and the highway is slated to be completed by 2022.
Karen Foreman, president of the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership and a member of the Mankato City Council, praised the Legislature for passing the bill Monday night while they were passing legislation primarily addressing the coronavirus outbreak.
“The Legislature’s action tonight is a welcome piece of good news amid all the uncertainty our communities are currently facing," she said in a statement. "By taking up this Highway 14 legislation during such a trying time, it signals that legislators are doing all they can to respond to the COVID-19 crisis while still making the types of long-term investments that will help Minnesota pull through and thrive for years to come.
"This legislation represents the final major piece in an effort that has lasted more than 60 years. Expanding Highway 14 to four lanes all the way from New Ulm to Rochester will undoubtedly save lives and stimulate our regional economy. Every time we have expanded a segment of Highway 14, economic growth along the corridor has followed. This stretch will be no different."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.