DARFUR — The drivers of two vehicles were injured in a head-on crash Monday morning on Highway 30 a few miles east of Darfur.
Jeffrey Lynn Griebel, 72, of Courtland was driving a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox when the compact SUV and an eastbound 2014 Dodge Ram pickup collided at 9:28 a.m. Monday near the intersection with 660th Avenue in Watonwan County, the State Patrol said.
The driver of the pickup, Adam Joseph Groebner, 39, of Springfield, was attempting to turn left to enter a field driveway.
Griebel and Groebner were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. James.
