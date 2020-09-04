MANKATO — Two more Martin County residents died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The latest fatalities occurred in people in their late 70s and late 80s. Martin County has now had nine total deaths linked to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
COVID deaths have been on the rise in south-central Minnesota since early August, with 15 of the 43 people who've died of COVID since the pandemic began in March happening since then.
Cases have spiked over the same time period. The nine counties went from combining for 243 new cases between Aug. 8-14 to 414 new cases between Aug. 29-Sept. 4.
Blue Earth County alone had 210 new cases over the last week, compared to 119, 74 and 67 new cases in the three weeks before. Mankato's mass testing events on Wednesday and Thursday could've contributed to the higher number of cases, but the county's rate of positives was already up before cases from the mass testing started being added.
Waseca, Brown, Watonwan and Martin counties joined Blue Earth in having more cases over the last week than the week before. Le Sueur, Sibley and Faribault counties had fewer new cases, while Nicollet County had the same number of new cases.
As for cases added Friday, six counties had newly confirmed positives. Blue Earth and Waseca counties had the most new cases in the region at 17.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
Blue Earth County — 17
Waseca County — 17
Watonwan County — Four
Nicollet County — Three
Le Sueur County — Two
Faribault County — One
Statewide, Minnesota’s steep climb in new COVID-19 cases continued. The health department on Friday reported another 856 newly confirmed infections, and 10 more deaths.
The count of people currently in the hospital (274) stayed roughly stable from Thursday; 138 people are in intensive care. Daily hospitalizations are down significantly from late May but have stayed stubbornly consistent the past six weeks at around 300 patients on average.
While hospitalizations have plateaued, the recent daily jumps in newly confirmed cases led health authorities to sound the alarm this week that the state is on the wrong path as fall turns to winter and that Minnesotans must stay vigilant, wearing masks and socially distancing even at casual meetups with friends and family.
Gov. Tim Walz joined that chorus on Thursday, warning Minnesota sits at a “tipping point” in the pandemic and risks outbreaks similar to what’s been seen in Arizona.
Minnesota currently has more than 6,000 active, confirmed cases, a record in the outbreak, although the number (confirmed and unconfirmed) was likely higher in May when testing was much lower.
Among the 78,966 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 89% of those diagnosed have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated. Of the 1,847 in Minnesota who’ve died, about 73% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
