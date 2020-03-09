Rising levels on the Minnesota River have prompted Highway 93 near Henderson to be closed and caused Mankato to close two trails.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the section of highway between 308th Lane and Ridge Road Sunday. The highway was still closed as of late Monday afternoon.
Highway 99 at its bridge in St. Peter had been closed early Monday morning for several hours but reopened to traffic around 10 a.m.
The Free Press
In Mankato, the Minnesota River Trail from Sibley Park to Riverfront Park has been closed as has the Trails in Kiwanis Recreation Area off Highway 169 North. The upper and lower dog parks remain open.
Road updates and detour information for motorists may be found at: 511mn.org.
