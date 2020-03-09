ST. PETER — Rising levels on the Minnesota River have prompted road closures at Henderson and St. Peter.
Highway 93 at Henderson remains closed to traffic. Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the section of highway between 308th Lane and Ridge Road Sunday.
Highway 99 at its bridge in St. Peter reopened to traffic around 10 a.m. Monday. Minnesota Department of Transportation had closed the road for several hours.
Road updates and detour information for motorists may be found at: 511mn.org.
