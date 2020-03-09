Highway 93 (copy) (copy)

Highway 93 south of Henderson shown on April 30, 2019, when it reopened after being closed by flooding for more than six weeks.

 File photo

ST. PETER — Rising levels on the Minnesota River have prompted road closures at Henderson and St. Peter.

Highway 93 at Henderson remains closed to traffic. Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the section of highway between 308th Lane and Ridge Road Sunday.

Highway 99 at its bridge in St. Peter reopened to traffic around 10 a.m. Monday. Minnesota Department of Transportation had closed the road for several hours.

Road updates and detour information for motorists may be found at: 511mn.org.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0