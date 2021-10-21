NORTH MANKATO — Northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato/North Mankato have reopened to traffic after Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the ramps Thursday morning.
The southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive remain closed until further notice.
The ramps were closed after a truck crashed into a bridge Thursday morning, causing significant damage. MnDOT is now inspecting the bridge.
No one was injured in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.