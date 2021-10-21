Bridge damaged

A semi passes by on southbound Highway 169 as Minnesota Department of Transportation workers repair damage to an adjacent bridge over the Lookout Drive exit from northbound Highway 169 Thursday afternoon. The exit was closed while crews made repairs after the bridge was struck by a truck.

NORTH MANKATO — Northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato/North Mankato have reopened to traffic after Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the ramps Thursday morning.

The southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive remain closed until further notice.

The ramps were closed after a truck crashed into a bridge Thursday morning, causing significant damage. MnDOT is now inspecting the bridge.

No one was injured in the crash.

  

