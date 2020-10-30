MANKATO — Work on a section of Highway 22 south of Mankato has been delayed by the project's contractor, Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Friday.
The project is now slated to begin Wednesday. The affected section of Highway 22 will remain closed for about a month while crews repair slopes near the road.
Traffic following the detour will use Highway 83 and Blue Earth County Road 90. Access will be allowed to businesses within the section of Highway 22 between Blue Earth County Road 90 and 200th Street. Access to residential properties within the closed section of Highway 22 also will be allowed.
Heavy rains on July 25 damaged slopes at two locations along the highway.
Repairs include the installation of a new culvert near Maple Hill Road.
