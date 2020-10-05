MANKATO — A deck fire spread to the upper part of a house on North Fifth Street near Madison Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety was called to a house at 1016 N. Fifth Street and upon arrival faced flames on the second story. Occupants had escaped safely.
The fire started on a deck and burned through door going out to steps from the second floor. Firefighters put the fire out by about 10 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a city news release. Damage is estimated at $15,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.