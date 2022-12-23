MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Transportation tentatively planned to open Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota on Friday morning.
Most other state highways in south-central and southwest Minnesota are expected to remain closed Friday and will remain closed until conditions improve.
A no travel advisory remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Some state highways in south-central and southwest Minnesota may reopen if conditions improve, but MnDOT warns motorists that driving conditions will be challenging due to blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility.
Motorists are encouraged to check www.511mn.org for an updated list of road closures and travel advisories.
Conditions are expected to remain difficult until they gradually improve Saturday. MnDOT encourages motorists to use caution while driving. Reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow will still make travel difficult.
MnDOT Thursday night issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility.
MnDOT District 7, serving the Mankato and Windom areas, is not staffed for 24-hour coverage. Crews in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to be out until 7 p.m. Thursday. Crews will resume operations Friday morning, weather permitting, but conditions are expected to remain difficult though Saturday.
If you must travel, motorists should have a full tank of gas and winter survival kit and remember to:
Check www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store for road condition information, travel alerts.
Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
Turn off the cruise control.
Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
Don’t drive distracted.
Motorists can sign up for email or text travel alerts for state highways at mndot.gov/d7 by clicking “Email and text updates” under the “Connect with us” heading. Choose to receive messages via email or text message. Then, choose the “South Central MN” under the “Travel Alerts” category.
