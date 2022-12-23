MANKATO — Because of deteriorating road conditions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation decided again to close Interstate 90 Friday afternoon from Albert Lea to the South Dakota border.
MnDOT had briefly reopened I-90 late Friday morning after closing it Thursday night but was shut it down again at 2 p.m.
Most other state highways in south-central and southwest Minnesota remained closed Friday and were to remain so until conditions improve. Blue Earth and Nicollet counties pulled plows off roads by noon Friday.
A no travel advisory remained on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
This is what Highway 14 approximately five miles west of North Mankato looks like. https://t.co/STAjia7tuF pic.twitter.com/d33QnwFnY1— MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) December 23, 2022
Motorists are encouraged to check www.511mn.org for an updated list of road closures and travel advisories.
Conditions are expected to remain difficult until they gradually improve Saturday. MnDOT encourages motorists to use caution while driving. Reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow will still make travel difficult.
MnDOT Thursday night issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility.
MnDOT District 7, serving the Mankato and Windom areas, is not staffed for 24-hour coverage. Crews in south-central and southwest Minnesota were out until 7 p.m. Thursday. Conditions are expected to remain difficult though Saturday.
If you must travel, motorists should have a full tank of gas and winter survival kit and remember to check www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store for road condition information, travel alerts.
Motorists are also urged to stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
Motorists can sign up for email or text travel alerts for state highways at mndot.gov/d7 by clicking “Email and text updates” under the “Connect with us” heading. Choose to receive messages via email or text message. Then, choose the “South Central MN” under the “Travel Alerts” category.
