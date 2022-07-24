MANKATO — An allegedly intoxicated driver rammed through a roundabout Sunday in Mankato, downing signs and hitting a light pole before being transported to the hospital.
Daniel J. Parsons, 41, was arrested at the scene for suspected driving while intoxicated.
The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at the Madison Avenue/County Road 17 and Haefner Drive roundabout. A tow truck hauled a black truck away from the scene by 9:30 p.m.
Parsons was hospitalized due to intoxication, rather than injuries, said Sgt. Jesse Gilbertson of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Police say a dog that was in Parsons' vehicle was taken to the Blue Earth-Nicollet County Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.