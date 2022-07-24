Roundabout crash

An intoxicated motorist crashed through the roundabout at Madison Avenue and Haefner Drive in Mankato on Sunday. The male driver was transported to the hospital due to his intoxication level, according to police. A tow truck cleared a black truck from the scene. Downed and bent signs in the intersection remained after the scene cleared.

 Brian Arola

MANKATO — An allegedly intoxicated driver rammed through a roundabout Sunday in Mankato, downing signs and hitting a light pole before being transported to the hospital.

Daniel J. Parsons, 41, was arrested at the scene for suspected driving while intoxicated.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at the Madison Avenue/County Road 17 and Haefner Drive roundabout. A tow truck hauled a black truck away from the scene by 9:30 p.m.

Parsons was hospitalized due to intoxication, rather than injuries, said Sgt. Jesse Gilbertson of the Mankato Department of Public Safety. 

Police say a dog that was in Parsons' vehicle was taken to the Blue Earth-Nicollet County Humane Society.

