DARFUR — Authorities have released the names of the two drivers who died when two vehicles crashed Wednesday evening near the north edge of Darfur.
The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office said Kurt Roiger, 53, of Sanborn, was driving a 2013 Ford F150 and Albert Sellner, 78, of Springfield, was driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse. The vehicles crashed shortly after 8:30 p.m. on 620th Avenue and north of 270th Street.
The drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles.
The State Patrol and Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the crash.
