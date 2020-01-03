Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.