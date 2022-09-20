MANKATO — Police and medical crews responded to an injured student in the overflow parking lot by the Mankato West High School baseball fields just after noon Tuesday — an incident that resulted in the school being placed in a lockdown.
The lockdown was lifted Tuesday afternoon following the transport of an unidentified male student to the Mankato hospital. No other students were involved in the incident, according to school officials, and there were no updates on the condition of the student.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety did not respond to questions from The Free Press about the nature of the injuries, including reports circulating in the community that the student suffered a gunshot wound.
Police responded to the scene at 12:05 p.m., closing down public access to that portion of West Pleasant Street. News of the incident initially came via an email to West High School parents from Principal Sherri Blasing at 12:30 p.m.
“Due (to) a medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field, West High School is on a soft lockdown,” Blasing wrote. “This means school is continuing as normal within the building, but students are staying here at West until we receive an all clear from public safety. Thank you for your understanding.”
About 50 minutes later, Superintendent Paul Peterson sent a broader email related to a situation “involving a student resulting in emergency medical services.”
“We do not believe there are any safety concerns to students and staff at West,” Peterson wrote.
At 1:37 p.m., the Department of Public Safety issued a news release that contained no additional information beyond the address of the parking lot and that “the individual was transported to the local hospital by ambulance.” Contacted by The Free Press, police said no further information would be provided and that the incident remained under investigation.
Additional statements were sent in the late afternoon and early evening by Peterson and Blaising, who called it “a difficult day for our school community.”
“At no time today were students in physical danger,” Blaising wrote, “but this is a reminder of how important it is that we continue our commitment and focus on the social-emotional health of our students. Support staff will be available tomorrow, as they are every day, to provide support to students in need.”
Peterson’s email covered the same themes but also stated “we ask the community to refrain from speculation, and to respect the privacy of the individual involved.”
