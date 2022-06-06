WASECA — Authorities have released the name of a 78-year-old St. Peter woman who was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon between Waseca and Janesville.
Sharon Malm was a passenger in the 2022 Honda CR-V John Randolph Malm, 78, of St. Peter was driving west on Highway 14 at 3:30 p.m. when the hybrid SUV and an eastbound 2014 Chrysler 300 crashed, the State Patrol said.
Sharon Malm was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
John Malm and the Chrysler's driver, Morris David Carson, 77, of Waseca, were not injured.
Carson was attempting a left turn, the patrol said.
