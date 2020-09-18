MADELIA — A barn fire Thursday morning killed 870 pigs at a large hog operation between Madelia and Vernon Center, at 47560 155th St. in Blue Earth County, less than a mile from the Blue Earth-Watonwan county line.
Friday afternoon, Madelia Fire Chief Ryan Visher updated the total of dead animals as the result of the fire that began in a utility room within a hog barn.
Earlier Thursday morning, Tonya Ouellette had supervised the delivery of about 600 young pigs to the barn, one of three on the site that is capable of housing up to 3,300 pigs.
She said the fire was inside a nursery barn that housed weaned pigs. Ouellette was upset by the deaths of the baby animals.
"I go in to feed them, to give them vaccinations — I take care of them."
Employees have access to the shower, clothes washer and a dryer installed near the operations office. Grover Family Farms' biosecurity procedures require it employees to change from their street attire to fresh work clothes when they arrive at work, she said.
Ouellette dialed "911" at 11:20 a.m., shortly after she smelled smoke when entering the office. Then, she and a second employee tried to douse flames in and around the clothes dryer.
Firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed in flames, Visher said.
The barn's tin roof collapsed during the fire, which created difficulties in obtaining an accurate count of dead animals Thursday.
“We (his department) were fortunate. The two workers who had been inside were examined for smoke inhalation but are all right.”
A state fire marshal is investigating.
Lewisville, Vernon Center and Lake Crystal fire departments assisted at the scene, which was cleared at 4:05 p.m. Thursday.
