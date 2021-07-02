MANKATO — There were just three new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the local nine-county region reported Friday.
Brown County had one new case and Nicollet County had two.
Heading into the July 4 holiday weekend, Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers continue to show a pandemic firmly on the downslope.
On Friday the Minnesota Department of Health reported 112 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, along with six new deaths.
While the new cases caused a slight increase in the average new cases, an increase in testing resulted in the average positivity rate slightly decreasing.
New and active cases and hospital admissions remain at or near their mid-April 2020 lows with no signs of a breakout. Officials have been watching to see if the end of capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in late May would generate more viral spread. So far, so good.
The vaccination pace remains at a crawl. State officials once hoped to have 70% of residents 16 and older vaccinated with at least one dose by July 1. The goal missed, it now looks like mid-August before Minnesota reaches that vaccination percentage.
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday said the state will have 70% of its 18-and-older population with one shot by July 4, which is the current goal of the Biden administration.
