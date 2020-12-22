Despite a fairly brown December, there looks to be enough snow coming in Wednesday to make it a white Christmas for south-central Minnesota.
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for much of southern Minnesota starting in the late morning, intensifying in the early afternoon and running through the night. There should be some rain beforehand while temperatures drop to below freezing, according to NWS meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein.
“Just take that into account if you’re planning to travel,” he said.
The Mankato area is expected to get 4 to 8 inches of snowfall during the day Wednesday and 1 to 3 inches in the evening.
The incoming snow signals an end to weeks of dry weather and a mostly brown holiday season. Hasenstein said while the lack of snow is a bit odd for this time of year, the state’s total snowfall amount for this stage of winter is about average due to the snow the region received in late October and November.
The dry weather, however, hasn’t stopped some people from appreciating the holiday season so far. Tracy Ball wrote on Facebook her family has enjoyed more bike rides with the warmer weather, but she’s looking forward to snowshoeing once the area receives a sizeable amount of snow.
“If we could get one bigger snowfall before people take the lights down, it’s always pretty to see holiday lights in snow,” she wrote.
Emily Bentson agrees that snow would be a welcome sight. She wrote that she hasn’t even put a Christmas tree up this year.
“Typically the first snow I’ll get the inside of the house ready for Christmas,” she wrote. “Not this year.”
Those looking for some wintry exercise can find it at Mount Kato, which opened last week.
And the sales of skis has been brisk at Nicollet Bike and Ski Shop in Mankato. Aaron Buege, assistant store manager, said people have still been buying ski equipment despite the lack of snow in recent weeks as they plan for cross-country or Nordic skiing once there’s a decent snowfall. While the lack of winter weather has brought a bit of a boost to the store’s bike-related sales, customers have been focused on snowy activities.
“People are thinking wintry thoughts,” Buege said.
Meteorologists say there’s no significant snowfall in the works after Wednesday heading into next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.