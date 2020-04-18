MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department issued a shelter in place advisory because of an incident near the Minnesota River north of Highway 14.
The Sheriff's Department issued the warning just before 2 p.m. Saturday. It was lifted 40 minutes later.
Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Dan Schisel said there was no longer any risk to the public.
Scanner traffic indicated a man on a raft on the Minnesota river was shot by law enforcement north of the Kiwanis Recreation Area. The suspect shot at officers multiple times.
A man with a rifle who matched the shooter's description was reported just after noon at the Expressway on Highway 169. A gas station employee reported a man went into the bathroom, came out holding a rifle, filled a backpack with items from the store and left, according to a dispatcher on the scanner.
This story will be updated.
