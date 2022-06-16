MANKATO — Loyola Catholic School has named a new top administrator.
Claudia Roesler, of Janesville, will start July 1 as head of school and will replace Adam Bemmels who resigned in April.
Roesler is currently a director of curriculum at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school district.
Roesler brings 17 years of educational experience as a classroom teacher and administrator within the JWP district with her to her new position.
Her education includes a doctorate in education in K-12 administration from Bethel University, with licensure as a superintendent and K-12 principal, a Master of Arts degree in education from St. Mary's University of Minnesota, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and middle school social studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Latin American studies from Minnesota State University.
Roesler said she was inspired to apply for the position in part after connecting with the school's mission statement.
"Just being able to learn more about that, how that comes to life within the school, was something that intrigued me," she said. "I really was looking for something that could just be really centered well for students to help them build a foundation, not just academically or not just for their future profession, but also on top of that just for them as a whole person."
The district also recently filled two principal roles internally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.