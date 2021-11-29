NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man is facing felony assault and other charges after reportedly pointing a BB gun at a neighbor.
Pedro Theodore Trinidad, 40, answered his door with a BB rifle around 11 p.m. Sunday in a townhouse complex in the 1700 block of Northway Drive, according to a court complaint.
A woman reported she had her 3-year-old child with her when she knocked on the door to give another occupant of the residence a cigarette.
The woman said Trinidad yelled at her for knocking on his door so late while his children were sleeping and then pointed a shotgun at her face.
When police arrived, Trinidad told officers: “It was a BB gun.” The BB gun was recovered from his residence.
Trinidad was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Nicollet County District Court. That charge can be levied when a weapon is used in a threatening manor.
Trinidad also is charged with misdemeanor assault by causing fear of bodily harm and with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
