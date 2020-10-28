MANKATO — A man suspected of helping a Mankato woman get the fentanyl that killed her in August is now charged with murder.
Jesse Ray Skelly, 37, of Rochester, was charged with third-degree murder Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court. He was arrested Wednesday in Rochester by the Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force and taken to the Blue Earth County Jail.
Skelly is suspected of helping obtain the fentanyl that killed Alissa Joanne Troester, 26. Troester was found dead in an apartment at Rosa Place on Timberwolf Drive on Aug. 28. A family member requested a welfare check after she could not reach Troester.
Drugs collected from the apartment tested as fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid often used in counterfeit drugs. An autopsy found Troester died from a fentanyl overdose.
Social media messages show Skelly offering to get heroin for Troester, the charges say. A witness reportedly told investigators Troester and Skelly left together and came back with what they thought was heroin.
Troester is the fourth Mankato area resident to have died from the drug since 2018.
This story will be updated.
