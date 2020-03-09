MANKATO — A man allegedly stole a pastor's keys and used them to burglarize a Mankato church.
A pastor at Canvas Church told police he left his jacket outside of the church off Highway 169 while he went for a run Saturday. When he returned, his keys were missing from his jacket pocket.
Early Sunday morning the pastor said he was working late when a man, later identified as Anthony Paris Wilson, 26, of Mankato, came into the locked church. When the pastor confronted the intruder, Wilson allegedly returned the keys and admitted he planned to “jack” the pastor's vehicle.
The man left but the pastor followed him until police arrived, according to a court complaint.
Wilson was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony burglary and misdemeanor theft.
