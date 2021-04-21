MANKATO — A suspected drug supplier is charged with murder in the overdose death of a Mankato man in February.
Max Leo Miller, 21, of St. Peter and Mankato, was charged with third-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the death of 21-year-old Travis Gustavson.
Gustavson was found unresponsive in his Hilton Drive residence the evening of Feb. 24 and life-saving attempts were unsuccessful. Multiple drugs were found in his home and a relative and a girlfriend told authorities Gustavson had been struggling with drug addiction for years, according to a court complaint.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Gustavson died from mixed drug toxicity. He had several drugs in his system, including fentanyl, morphine, THC and anti-anxiety medications.
Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents allegedly found social media messages indicating Miller supplied Gustavson with drugs on the day he died.
The messages reportedly arranged a meeting for Miller to trade “H” to Gustavson for money and “xans.” “H” commonly refers to heroin and “xans” to the anti-anxiety medication Xanax, according to the court complaint.
One message sent by Miller reportedly was a photograph of a white substance in a small baggie.
A photo sent by Gustavson less than an hour before he was found dead shows a line of a white substance on a table, to which Miller reportedly responded with messages including “smaller bro,” “take half and wait a sec” and “be careful plz.”
Agents used Gustavson's social media account pretending to be him and reportedly exchanged messages with Miller about getting more heroin.
Miller allegedly later admitted he bought Xanax from Gustavson and told investigators he knew Gustavson was mixing drugs, and he had told him not to mix them. He denied knowing what “H” stood for and requested a lawyer during further questioning about the social media messages.
Miller was booked into the Blue Earth County Jail Wednesday pending a first court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.