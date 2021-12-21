MANKATO — A Mankato Area School Board member has resigned and a replacement will be appointed.
Board member Darren Wacker submitted his resignation Tuesday, effective immediately. He cited personal and work obligations.
Remaining board members will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Wacker’s term, which runs through the end of 2022.
Applications are being accepted through Jan. 7 in the district office in the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Drive.
The board likely will appoint a replacement Jan. 18. The appointee could take office as soon as 30 days after the appointment.
Wacker has served on the board since 2018 and served as board chairman in 2019 and 2020.
He said he is leaving the board because of a new job with less flexibility and to spend more time with his youngest child.
“My personal situation is far different than it was when I joined the board four years ago,” he wrote in his resignation letter. “Board work is supplanting personal time with my youngest child and creating schedule challenges for me personally and in my career.”
School Board meetings have not been immune from becoming “deeply politicized,” Wacker told The Free Press. He said this was not the driver of his decision. But he said lengthy board meetings in recent months with many public commenters speaking on “non- board issues” did “make the decision easier.”
Wacker said he is stepping aside to give the opportunity to serve to someone “who can dedicate and engage fully to support the work of the district.”
He said he hopes his successor comes with an open mind and a willingness to work as a team with the other board members. He has “immense faith” in his former board colleagues, he said.
“I am proud to have had this opportunity to serve and advance educational excellence, equity and access,” he wrote in his resignation. “I look forward to the continued growth of the district and the great work this board will continue to do in service to students.”
