MANKATO — A 28-year-old Mankato man is facing felony charges after allegedly firing a handgun at the ground while intoxicated after walking in front of a vehicle.
Police were called to Heron Drive and Stadium Road at 4 p.m. Tuesday. A female driver reported she had to stop quickly when a man, later identified as Jarred John Spencer, stepped into the traffic lane on Stadium Road.
The woman told police she honked her horn and “may or may not have flipped him off,” according to a court complaint.
As the woman drove away, the woman said Spencer pulled out a gun, pointed it at the ground and she heard a pop that sounded like a gunshot.
Police found Spencer walking on Heron Drive and saw the handle of a handgun sticking out of his pocket. Spencer was arrested without incident and officers took custody of the 9 mm handgun that had a round in the chamber and more in the magazine.
Spencer smelled of alcohol and a breathalyzer allegedly showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22.
Police found a shell casing at the scene but not a bullet.
Spencer was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of threats of violence and reckless discharge of a firearm. He also with charged with misdemeanor carrying a gun while intoxicated.
Spencer had a permit to carry. The prosecutor is asking the county judge to suspend the permit.
