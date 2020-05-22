MANKATO — One man died and two others were hospitalized from drug overdoses early Thursday morning in a Mankato apartment. Counterfeit painkillers are suspected.
First responders were called to 1551 Monks Ave. around 2:20 a.m. and found three men with apparent overdoses, according to a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force press release.
Marcus Kory Krogh, 23, of Mankato, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other men, also in their 20s, were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato. One man was admitted to the intensive car unit. The other man was treated and released.
Krogh's cause of death is pending autopsy results.
The task force is helping the Mankato Department of Public Safety investigate.
After interviewing witnesses, task force agents believe the men took counterfeit oxycodone, which is a prescription opioid.
Counterfeit opioids often contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl, task force Commander Jeff Wersal said.
“Law enforcement, again, is pleading with the public to not ingest any 'prescription' medication that was not dispensed by a pharmacy,” Wersal said in a news release. “Counterfeit pills are purposely made to look like actual prescription medication, thus increasing their value.”
Krogh's death is at least the second in the region in the last two years involving a suspected counterfeit opioid. Beth Leann Roulet, 38, died in a Mankato residence in March 2019. The dealer who sold her the pills was convicted of third-degree murder.
