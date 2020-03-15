MANKATO — Mankato schools will be closed beginning Monday in response to an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz.
The governor signed the order Sunday calling for K-12 public schools to close by Wednesday through at least March 27.
Mankato Area Public Schools, Loyola Catholic School, St. Peter Public Schools and some other area districts opted to call off class beginning Monday.
An update sent to parents from Mankato Superintendent Paul Peterson stated the closure includes all school activities, events and programs. Loyal Principal Adam Bemmels sent an email to parents saying the school is assigning times based on student last names for families to pick up learning materials Tuesday.
"It is important for all learning materials and personal items to be removed at this time to allow for learning to continue and proper cleaning of the building," Bemmels wrote. "You and/or your child should plan to stop in briefly."
Loyola students with last names starting with A through K are assigned 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. windows. L through Z can stop in between 10 a.m. to noon or 4 to 6 p.m.
St. Peter Public Schools will have flexible learning days Monday and Tuesday, announced Superintendent Jeff Olson. Students or their guardians can pick up supplies and belongings between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.
Walz advised school administrators and teachers to use the closure period to prepare for distance learning, as it's unclear how long it'll be before school can resume as normal. Statewide COVID-19 cases rose from 21 Saturday to 35 Sunday, including one in Waseca County.
“I am ordering the temporary closure of schools so educators can make plans to provide a safe learning environment for all Minnesota students during this pandemic,” he said in a release. “Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we need to make sure we have plans in place to educate and feed our kids regardless of what’s to come.”
The executive order also requires schools to provide care for elementary-age children of health workers, first responders and emergency workers on planned school days. The move is aimed at ensuring parents in those fields can remain working during the pandemic.
Loyola is preparing to have child care ready by Wednesday for children of health care providers, first responders and law enforcement.
This story will be updated as more area school districts announce closures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.