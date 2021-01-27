A longtime local dream of connecting Sibley and Land of Memories parks is coming to fruition after Mankato was selected Wednesday as the future home of a very historic bridge.
The 148-year-old Kern Bridge will span the Blue Earth River between two of the city’s largest parks, providing a pedestrian and bike crossing that also will fill a gap in the local trail system, and create a vital link between the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail on Mankato’s northeast side and Minneopa State Park to the southwest.
“From an engineering perspective, it’s an exciting project, but it’s also one that’s great for our community and the region on whole,” said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty, who put together the winning application in an eight-way competition for the one-of-a-kind bridge.
Four finalists submitted full applications to the Minnesota Department of Transportation — Mankato, Watonwan County, Fergus Falls and Sherburne County — for the only bow-string arch bridge remaining in Minnesota, the longest of its type in the U.S. and one of the oldest bridges of any type in the state.
“It was a close race. The applications were all really good,” said historian Katie Haun Schuring of MnDOT’s Cultural Resources Unit, one of the members of the steering committee of engineers and historians that ultimately decided Mankato’s plan was the best. “... All of the locations would have been good. I think Mankato’s just rose to the top after a lot of great discussion.”
Along with the wrought-iron bridge, now disassembled and stored in shipping containers, Mankato will be receiving federal funding that will cover 80% of the $1.8 million cost of reassembling it.
The bridge had traversed the Le Sueur River southwest of Mankato from 1873 until 2020 when it was rescued from crumbling stone piers.
“It was just such a perilous situation,” Schuring said. “It was, ‘If we don’t do this now, it’s just going to fall into the river.’ Every day I was thinking, ‘I’m going to get a call that it’s in the river.’”
The township road leading to the bridge had been closed for nearly three decades, and the two townships that shared ownership — concerned about liability — were on the verge of selling it for scrap when Blue Earth County and MnDOT collaborated to save it with the help of federal funding dedicated to historic bridge preservation.
The idea was to offer the structure to a city or county in need of it for a bicycle or pedestrian path. Engineers and historians loved the bridge, but it was unknown whether any local governments would be equally enamored.
Schuring uses the words “simple, elegant, graceful” in describing her reaction to seeing the bridge for the first time in its original location.
“I was just really struck by its gracefulness. It’s a really long bridge, but it doesn’t look heavy or cumbersome.”
Considering it was built nearly 150 years ago, its elegance and durability was even more impressive.
“They didn’t have cars, they didn’t have cranes. This thing was really built by hand. ... For me as a historian — and I think for a lot of people — it’s that really tangible connection to the past.”
When the request for proposals went out last year, it become clear more than a few local government leaders thought the same. Eight cities or counties, including Mankato and North Mankato, submitted letters of interest and preliminary descriptions of their individual plans. The top four submitted full-blown applications.
“I knew we had a strong application, but a couple of the other sites were strong as well,” McCarty said.
The steering committee was looking for several elements in the bridge’s new home. Near the top was the potential for restoring the structure to the National Register of Historic Places, something that is more likely if the bridge is geographically close to its original home and is in a similar bucolic setting, spanning a river. The committee also wanted the bridge to serve an important transportation purpose, even though it will no longer be used by the horses, buggies and wagons that originally crossed it less than a decade after the Civil War.
Wednesday’s announcement noted that the bridge will be moving fewer than five miles downstream from where it sat until last year, when cranes carefully lifted it off its disintegrating piers. It also recognized the bridge could provide a critical river crossing for the Minnesota River State Trail, which is planned to run from the Twin Cities to the headwaters of the state’s second-longest river. And the committee was looking to send the bridge to a location where it would be heavily used and viewed.
“Although Mankato is urban, the future setting is wooded, crosses a large river and is a similar context to the original site,” according to the committee. “The Kern Bridge will become an asset to the existing trail system and many users are anticipated — area residents as well as visitors. The bridge will be seen from the north via a scenic overlook and from the south via Highway 60/169.”
Perhaps the biggest threat to Mankato’s success was the fact the Blue Earth River is too wide for the 189-foot Kern Bridge, requiring extensive approach spans to be added. The committee, however, was impressed by the city’s use of streamlined girders for the approaches, leaving the bridge’s signature arch as the focal point.
“The applicant’s project team, support and planned funding sources were also important factors in the selection process,” the announcement stated.
The experience in Mankato’s engineering department and in an engineering consultant hired by the city will be important due to the project’s complexity, according to McCarty.
Numerous regulatory hurdles will need to be cleared because of the historic nature of the bridge, the need to build piers in the Blue Earth River, the existence of the flood-control system in the area, the design work on the bridge approaches, and the regulations related to federal funding.
All of that means the bridge probably won’t rise again in Mankato until 2024. When it does, Schuring thinks local people will decide it was worth the wait.
“The word that comes to mind is ‘striking,’” she said. “I think it will be really striking. It’s just going to be something you don’t see every day.”
Of course, that timeline also means the old bridge will be celebrating its 150th birthday from the inside of shipping containers.
“Unfortunately, that’s probably true,” McCarty said.
But a year ago, he said, the bridge was facing a much worse potential fate: “Only fish were going to get to enjoy it if we weren’t careful.”
