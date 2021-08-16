MANKATO — Students and staff will be required to wear masks inside elementary and middle school buildings in the Mankato Area School District this fall. Masks will not be required at the district’s high schools.
After nearly two hours of public testimony Monday night, the Mankato School Board voted 5-2 to enact a mask requirement at schools in which children under 12 are present.
Children under 12 are not currently eligible to receive a vaccine. The district’s middle schools are included in the requirement because most sixth graders are 11 years old in the fall.
The board resolution says the requirement can be lifted when all school-age children have had the opportunity to receive the vaccine and community COVID-19 transmission rates drop back down to a low level.
The board’s vote came as multiple audience members yelled in opposition, some of them saying they now plan to remove their children from district schools.
Board members Kristi Schuck, Darren Wacker, Kenneth Reid, Erin Roberts and Liz Ratcliff voted for the requirement. Board members Jodi Sapp and Chris Kind dissented.
The state health and education departments recommend all people wear masks in schools but left it up to school districts to decide whether to issue any mandates.
The majority of other school districts in the region and across the state are recommending but not requiring masks.
But the St. Peter School Board voted Monday to institute a district-wide mask mandate. And many of the state’s largest districts also have instituted mask requirements, including Minneapolis, Rochester and Duluth.
Mankato Area Public Schools administrators proposed a plan that would have made masks optional at all buildings for at least the start of the school year. The majority of board members said at a workshop meeting last week they wanted additional options to consider.
Over 100 people attended Monday’s board meeting. Board Chair Jodi Sapp said she has never seen that large of a crowd in her more than 20 years on the board.
Around 30 people spoke during the meeting’s open forum, most of them in opposition to a mask requirement.
Many of the opposition speakers said they don’t believe masks are effective at preventing COVID-19 spread. Some said they worry masks are negatively impacting students’ physical or mental health. Most said a decision on masking should be left to parents and staff.
“I don’t need you to decide for me,” said parent Kristine Spillers. “Kids are getting burned out and parents are getting angry that their voices are not being considered.”
“We are not pro-mask or anti-mask. We are asking for the freedom to choose,” said teacher Annie Pitcher.
The three pro-mask speakers said masks can protect others from the coronavirus and can reduce the number of students needing to quarantine.
Paraprofessional and parent Michelle Laven said a young paraprofessional in her school died from the coronavirus.
“Are you willing to risk another preventable death?” she asked the board. “Are you willing to say that someone’s freedom to go without a mask is more important than my life?”
Multiple board members said their decision was influenced by the recommendations for masking from the state, the American Academy of Pediatrics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical organizations.
“I’m going to trust the medical experts,” Ratcliff said.
“For me this isn’t about politics. It really is about the children,” Wacker said. “Everyone’s talking about choice and unfortunately right now we don’t have a choice for students ages 12 and under to vaccinate.”
Kind said he considered current hospitalization rates and found they were low, especially among children.
Reid said he heard concern about students’ mental health and did research but did not find any evidence that masks themselves are having a negative impact.
While the majority of Monday’s speakers were in opposition, multiple board members said the the majority of the communication they have received overall was in favor of some form of a masking requirement.
“The voices we received in the emails matter just as much as yours do,” Roberts told the audience during one of multiple raucous moments as the nearly four-hour meeting came to an end.
