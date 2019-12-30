MANKATO — Starting Wednesday and for at least the next five years, the Mankato Civic Center will be Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center — a naming-rights deal that will bring the city more revenue than the expired deal with Verizon Wireless.
But the new agreement, totaling $600,000 over five years, brought some immediate criticism and could also deliver a financial hit to Minnesota State University athletics, as well. That's because the addition of Mayo's name has already resulted in the removal of the name of the Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic from the hockey arena ice.
OFC, a competitor to Mayo's orthopedics department, and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health agreed in February to a deal with MSU to provide $1.74 million in financing and medical services in exchange for marketing of OFC on campus and at the arena. With the sponsorship and marketing opportunities eliminated from MSU hockey games, OFC and Sanford might reduce what they're paying to MSU, said OFC CEO Andrew Meyers.
"It may have a very marked financial impact on the MSU sports programs," Meyers said. "... The value of that funding (being paid to MSU) has been significantly decreased if we cannot market during those events."
The city of Mankato and Mayo issued a joint news release Monday afternoon announcing the naming-rights agreement, portraying it as a win-win partnership that will bring financial benefits to the "premier venue in southern Minnesota for Division I hockey, concerts, expos, conventions and corporate events" while also strengthening a partnership to promote community health.
"Communities thrive through collaboration," said James Hebl, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System, in a written statement. "We are excited to partner with the city of Mankato in a new and exciting way, promoting health and wellness initiatives that will improve the quality of life for our community members."
The hurried announcement was very different than the original plan to hold an unveiling ceremony with council members and leaders of the organization that was purchasing the naming rights. Instead, the deal was unofficially revealed in a very unconventional way Friday night. That's when a Facebook post appeared, including a photo of a fresh piece of advertising painted below the arena ice — the Mayo logo and the words "Mayo Clinic Health System."
The two places bearing the Mayo name are the two spots where OFC had been marketed before.
The Facebook post from Lindsey Mergenthal Botker, wife of Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic Dr. Jesse Botker, suggested that the action was the latest in a string of heavy-handed steps taken by Mayo against a competitor. She said Mayo was seeking "to remove all traces of OFC from the Civic Center" while also criticizing the organization for purchasing the naming rights at a time when it is "continually eliminating services, closing clinics and can't seem to make your nurses a priority ... ."
The post also criticized city officials, including the City Council and City Manager Pat Hentges for failing to respect the contract between OFC and Minnesota State University Athletics, which leases the civic center for its men's and women's hockey programs. That agreement, in partnership with Sanford, was to provide more than $1.3 million in payments to MSU and $425,000 in medical services over five years in return for being named "the exclusive providers of sports medicine services" to Mavericks' sports teams.
"To the Mankato City Council and City Manager," Mergenthal Botker wrote, "there was a contract in place with OFC and your most prominent tenant. Thanks for exposing just how shady and deceptive you are in your dealings, and are not people of your word whatsoever."
Meyers was more circumspect in his comments but echoed Mergenthal Botker's themes. He contrasted the $600,000 naming-rights deal with the labor dispute involving Mayo and its nurses, and he mentioned "a history" of alleged attempts by Mayo to undermine OFC and Sanford. He also said neither OFC nor MSU were contacted by the city before the OFC logos were eliminated from the arena.
"There was no transparency on this whatsoever," Meyers said. "So then it leaves us in a position of (asking) 'Why would the civic center do something like this to their longest-running tenant that also pays them the most rent every year and has for several years. I don't get that."
Hentges defended the deal, which will pay the city $120,000 a year and restores a revenue source that disappeared earlier this year when Verizon dropped its sponsorship of the "Verizon Center." The original naming rights deal was with Midwest Wireless nearly two decades ago, but that local firm was eventually acquired by Manhattan-based Verizon.
The deal with Mayo reconnects the civic center to a southern Minnesota organization and will expand an existing partnership between the city and the health care provider, Hentges said.
Mayo and the city have worked together on improving local ambulance service, including the recent creation of an ambulance station near downtown. Mayo contributed exercise equipment to Sibley Park. And the naming-rights deal is expected to lead to new health and wellness events, healthy menu options within the arena and an indoor walking program.
Mayo, too, emphasized that the deal goes beyond simple exposure and marketing.
"Mayo Clinic Health System is committed to investing in the community in numerous ways and helping to ensure it remains a healthy and vibrant place to live," Hebl said in the joint announcement.
Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms, who was involved in the months-long negotiations with Mayo, said the complaints by OFC are predictable but not unusual when a facility's naming rights are sold to someone in a competitive industry. Zelms said Hentges also offered to refund a portion of OFC's payment to MSU for the loss of its on-ice advertising.
"Anytime you have exclusivity for a specific industry, it creates some inherent dissension in that industry," Zelms said.
Hentges said the city, as MSU's landlord, has the right to remove advertising on the hockey rink sold by the university if it conflicts with official sponsorships sold by the city — particularly naming rights to the building.
That's undoubtedly the case at virtually any arena, he said: "Walmart doesn't get to advertise, I suspect, at Target Center. Great River Electric doesn't get to advertise in the Xcel Center, I assume."
The agreement also brings roughly $35,000 more revenue to the civic center each year, according to Hentges, who said he previously overstated the annual payment by Verizon by $10,000. That company was actually paying $100,000 to put its name on the civic center.
And Verizon's deal included a free suite in the arena (Mayo's deal doesn't), which Hentges said reduced the net value of Verizon's payment to about $85,000.
Meyers said OFC and Sanford officials will be meeting to decide their next steps.
"We're still exploring any and all possibilities," he said. "Because it's fairly impactful not just for us but for the college."
