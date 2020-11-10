WASECA — A service outage affected Mediacom customers throughout a wide area of the state Monday.

The outage began about 9:30 a.m. when fiber lines near St. Peter were accidentally cut by another company, a Mediacom technical support specialist said.

Crews were on the scene until about 7:45 p.m. Monday restoring service.

About 5,000 Mediacom customers in the areas of St. Peter, Waseca and Montgomery experienced disruptions in their internet, phone and video service.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
1
2
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you