WASECA — A service outage affected Mediacom customers throughout a wide area of the state Monday.
The outage began about 9:30 a.m. when fiber lines near St. Peter were accidentally cut by another company, a Mediacom technical support specialist said.
Crews were on the scene until about 7:45 p.m. Monday restoring service.
About 5,000 Mediacom customers in the areas of St. Peter, Waseca and Montgomery experienced disruptions in their internet, phone and video service.
