MANKATO — A missing elderly Mankato man has been found safe.
Police asked for the public's help finding Harry George Miller, 84, who was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his house on foot.
Miller was located Friday morning unharmed near Gilfillan Lake west of Madison Lake.
Miller was found shortly after police put out a second plea for help finding Miller. Tips and surveillance video suggested he might have been in the area of Victory and St. Andrews drives Tuesday afternoon and on Inverness Drive Wednesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.