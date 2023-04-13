HENDERSON — Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed a section of Highway 93 from Henderson to Highway 169 because of flooding.
Traffic is being detoured to Highway 19.
The roadway will reopen when water has receded and MnDOT crews complete necessary repairs if the highway is damaged.
When a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area. If motorists need to be rescued from a closed road, they will face penalties and expenses.
Water due to rising river levels reached the section of roadway near Henderson Thursday morning, said a MnDOT press release.
Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map at: www.511mn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.