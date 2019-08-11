ST. PETER — A Wisconsin motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a car on Highway 169 midway between Mankato and St. Peter Sunday morning.
Carmen Joan Merrell, 46, of Stetsonville, Wisconsin, driving a 2013 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle, merged from the right lane to the left on northbound Highway 169 when she struck a northbound 2014 Lexus ES 350, driven by Lois Jane Reynolds, 83, of Mankato, the State Patrol said. The crash occurred at about 9:44 a.m.
Merrell, who was wearing a helmet, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Center in Mankato. Reynolds was uninjured, the patrol said.
