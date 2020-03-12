MANKATO — The 17,000 students at Minnesota State University, South Central College and Bethany Lutheran College are the latest to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with classes canceled next week on those campuses and at all other public colleges and universities in the state.
Faculty and staff will still be reporting to work, and those at MSU and SCC will be using that extra week to prepare online classes or other alternative forms of teaching to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus when classes resume.
“We are continuously reviewing a range of strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our campuses and the communities in which we live and serve,” Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of the system of state colleges and universities, said in a statement released just before 3 p.m.
“I am committed to taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, our faculty, and our staff," Malhotra said. "I am also tremendously grateful to all of the faculty and staff for the sacrifices they have had to make, as well as for their hard work addressing this challenging and dynamic situation. Our goal is to accommodate students and help them continue their education despite interruptions caused by COVID-19.”
Of the 37 colleges in the state system, 32 are nearing the end of their scheduled spring break with classes originally set to resume Monday. Five colleges are set to start spring break next week, and the break on those campuses will be extended until March 30.
About three hours after Malhotra's decision, Bethany Lutheran College, which is also on spring break, announced that classes would not resume at the private Mankato college until the week of March 23 and that students should stay away from campus unless they had requested and received special permission to return to their dormitory.
The announcements followed the decision on Wednesday by University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel to extend spring break to March 18 and switch to online classes at least through April 1 on the five U of M campuses. Hundreds of colleges and universities nationwide have now made similar decisions to reduce the spread of the respiratory illness.
Officials at St. Peter's Gustavus Adolphus College are staying in close contact with the Minnesota Department of Health and local public health agencies and say they expect to follow the recommendations of those experts.
Although Gustavus, Bethany and 15 other private four-year colleges are part of the Minnesota Private Colleges association, it's not expected the 17 schools will make a common decision about how to proceed in the face of the growing pandemic.
"Every institution will need to make an individualized decision," said Heather Dale, the director of the health service at Gustavus. "The goal is to have our students be able to complete their semester if that's at all possible."
The risk of spreading the virus through college classes varies by the nature of the institution. For instance, online classes would provide more protection for a university that has a large number of commuter students from a broad area arriving for classes — as opposed to a college where virtually all students live on campus.
"Things that matter are the location of the campus, the size of the campus, the size of the classes, the number of commuters coming to campus," Dale said. "So there are a lot of factors that come into play."
Gustavus, unlike MSU, SCC and Bethany, is not on spring break and is holding in-person classes for its 2,200 students. Even as professors teach their regular courses, Gustavus IT staff are tutoring the faculty on how they might convert to online learning. As of Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health said schools could continue to hold classes.
"We are preparing for a time when that guidance might change," Dale said.
At MSU and SCC, all administrators, faculty and staff will report to work as usual during the extra week of spring break so plans can be developed to teach classes using alternative modes of delivery and "adjust campus learning spaces to ensure the safety of our communities," according to an announcement from the public college system.
All campuses, including residence halls, dining facilities and student support services will remain open and staffed.
For some college seniors, responses to the pandemic could threaten their ability to finish required programs even if they are able to take courses online.
Education majors, for example, need to do student teaching at K-12 schools to become licensed teachers. Students of nursing are required to complete clinicals at nursing homes, hospitals or other medical facilities where they interact with real-world patients and professionals in their field of study.
"We know at some point they may ask our students not to be present at their facilities," Dale said.
Gustavus is in contact with the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Board of Nursing to see if requirements related to student teaching and clinicals might be adjusted in light of the pandemic.
The Minnesota state college and university system also has canceled all gatherings and events totaling more than 100 attendees until May 1 and suspended all out-of-state college-related travel for faculty and staff, effective March 16. International travel, including study abroad programs and any other activities involving faculty, staff, and students, had previously been suspended.
On late Thursday, Gustavus required the 28 students still studying in foreign countries to return as soon as possible, a decision that followed President Trump's announcement of travel restrictions for Europe and new travel advisories issued by the State Department.
The returning students will not immediately be allowed to return to regular activities on campus, said JJ Akin, director of media relations at Gustavus.
"These students will observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention self-monitoring guidelines as appropriate and remain at home for at least 14 days," Akin said.
As of Thursday, federal and state health officials were not advising that domestic travel be limited for younger healthy people, and the Gustavus baseball team is currently playing games in Arizona.
Dale's staff talked to the coach and athletic trainer before the team left, though, providing advice on reducing risk — including decreasing unnecessary contact.
"So no high-fives, no handshakes," she said.
