ST. PETER — Centerpoint Energy crews remained at the scene of an underground gas leak late Tuesday afternoon and some streets on St. Peter's south side remained closed to traffic.
Repairs were to be completed by 7 p.m. Tuesday, said Ross Corson, a spokesman for the company.
City crews were in the process of removing some street barricades late in the afternoon, City Administrator Todd Prafke said.
Emergency crews responded to the natural gas main leak at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seventh Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Corson said the line was accidentally hit by a contractor that is not connected with Centerpoint Energy.
Customers in the area did not experience service disruption. After the line was shut off, a bypass line was installed that allows gas to flow to customers, Corson said.
Some residents were evacuated from the area, according to a safety noticed from the city, but it was deemed safe for them to return as repairs continued. Centerpoint Energy workers coordinated with police officers and firefighters at the scene, and the city's update at 1:45 p.m. anticipated the intersection would remain closed for several more hours.
The repairs impacted school pickups at nearby South Elementary, as only buses were allowed at the school.
