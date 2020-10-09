MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had a dip in new COVID-19 cases over the last week.
The nine-county region combined for 356 new cases, compared to 490 the week before, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Testing was lower during an overlapping time period, but so was the rate of positive tests.
The counties' overall positivity rate dropped from 5.7% to 4.5% from Sept. 23-30 to Sept. 30-Oct. 7. The new case totals are for the weeks of Sept. 25-Oct. 2 and Oct. 2-9.
Blue Earth County's weekly case total dropped for the second straight week. The county has gone from 120 to 104 to 75 new cases over the last three weeks.
Despite the regionwide drop in new cases, only two other counties in south-central Minnesota actually had fewer cases this week compared to the week before. Waseca and Martin counties, however, had big drops.
Waseca County went from 156 to 74 new cases over the last two weeks. There were significantly fewer tests in the county over the last week as well — free testing the week before led to an elevated test total — although the rate of positives dropped from 14% two weeks ago to 10.5% over the last week.
A COVID outbreak at Waseca's prison for women isn't as widespread as it was last week. The prison had 71 active cases among inmates and one among staff as of Friday, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Like Waseca County, Martin County had a spike in cases in recent weeks. Martin County had a similar drop in cases over the the last week, however.
The county had half as many cases over the last week, 47, as the week before, 94. The county's positivity rare also declined from 8.9% to 5.8% over a similar period with fairly steady testing levels.
Martin County also had a newly confirmed COVID death Friday. A resident in their mid to late 80s was the county's 14th COVID death during the pandemic and the nine-county region's 61st overall.
No other area counties had new COVID deaths Friday. All nine, though, had newly confirmed cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Nine
- Nicollet County — Six
- Brown County — Six
- Waseca County — Four
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Martin County — Four
- Sibley County — Two
- Watonwan County — Two
- Faribault County — Two
Statewide, Minnesota’s current COVID-19 surge shows no signs of slowing.
The health department on Friday reported another 1,401 newly confirmed cases and 14 more deaths. Hospitalization rates continue to trend upward.
They follow a stretch of more than a week when average new daily case counts topped 1,000. The trend line of active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota remains at a record high in the pandemic.
The outbreak now includes nine cases associated with President Donald Trump’s Sept. 18 rally in Bemidji. Health officials confirmed that count on Friday and said two of those nine have been hospitalized, with one needing intensive care.
Minnesota officials had anticipated COVID-19 cases to climb in late September, the result of Labor Day weekend gatherings, sporting events and college student meetups where people didn’t stay vigilant against the virus.
The surge came and the hospitalizations appear to be following. Daily counts of new hospital admissions still remain below their late May peak, but they’re climbing back toward it.
The 14 deaths reported Friday raised Minnesota’s toll to 2,121. Among those who’ve died, about 71% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; nearly all had underlying health problems.
The positive test rate trend remains around 5% statewide, a threshold of concern for public authorities trying to stem the spread of the disease.
“Even though we’re testing a lot more people, a consistent high rate of positivity means there’s a lot of disease out there,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, told reporters Friday.
