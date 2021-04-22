MANKATO — Area counties combined for 61 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Thursday.
The daily case total was a drop from the 89 confirmed on Wednesday, but higher than Monday and Tuesday's tallies, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll staying the same is a welcome sign after area counties had two more confirmed Wednesday. There were 10 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, however, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 7,054.
Of the 61 new cases confirmed in the nine-county region, Blue Earth County's 18 were the most. Le Sueur County had 13, while all nine counties had at least one.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
Blue Earth County — 18
Le Sueur County — 13
Nicollet County — 8
Brown County — 8
Martin County — 6
Faribault County — 3
Waseca County — 2
Watonwan County — 2
Sibley County — 1
Statewide, Minnesota’s overall COVID-19 numbers continue to suggest the recent wave of new cases may have crested. But the race is still on to get more Minnesotans vaccinated.
Known, active cases came in at just under 17,000 in Thursday’s state health department report — up slightly from the prior day but still among the lowest counts in the past two weeks and down from Friday’s peak of just over 20,000.
Given the state’s vaccination push, officials didn’t expect this wave would match the 50,000 cases seen in the late November surge. But they’ve been anxious about the growth of COVID-19 variants and Minnesotans’ willingness to stay vigilant against the disease.
State health department data show more than 1.6 million Minnesotans have completed their full vaccine series — two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — while more than 2.3 million have at least one dose, including nearly 86% of residents age 65 and older.
In south-central Minnesota, 68,430 residents — 36.5% of the eligible population — have completed their full vaccine series. A total of 94,140 residents — 50.3% — have at least one dose.
The state’s vaccine efforts have been hampered recently by supply cuts, particularly in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which federal authorities paused last week as they investigate the possibility of rare side effects associated with the shot. A decision on whether to resume the vaccine could come as soon as Friday.
On Tuesday, Mayo Clinic, which has locations throughout southern Minnesota, put a call out to media that it had too many spots. In a notice sent to the press, Mayo said that people who are not clinic patients could sign up for a vaccine with them, as well as people who don’t live in Minnesota.
Metrics like hospitalizations and deaths often continue to rise or stay high for a while even as active cases start to ebb. That’s the case in this wave.
Hospitalizations have climbed significantly over the past few weeks and are hovering at levels not seen since January. Health officials say coronavirus variants circulating in Minnesota are driving those increases.
Thursday’s numbers showed 683 people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals; 196 needed an intensive care bed.
