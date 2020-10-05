MANKATO — Eight of the nine counties in south-central Minnesota had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday.
The counties combined for 26 cases, a relatively low increase for the region over the last month. Watonwan County was the sole area county without any newly confirmed cases.
Nicollet County's seven new cases were the most in the region, followed by Martin County's five, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County, which typically leads the region in new daily cases, had four new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Nicollet County — Seven
- Martin County — Five
- Blue Earth County — Four
- Sibley County — Three
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Brown County — Two
- Faribault County — Two
- Waseca County — One
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers continue to show cases surging at a high level, with nearly 1,000 new cases confirmed on Monday.
It was the fifth consecutive day of newly confirmed cases near or above 1,000. The confirmations, though, came via expanded levels of testing.
The newest numbers come after a weekend when Minnesota reported nearly 2,500 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths. The recent elevated numbers of newly confirmed cases have been largely driven by high testing volumes, and key metrics such as hospitalizations and the positivity rate have improved in recent days.
The seven-day trend of active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota remains at a record high in the pandemic. Of the 104,799 cases of the disease confirmed in the pandemic to date, about 90% have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Three deaths reported Monday raised Minnesota’s toll to 2,083. Among those who’ve died, about 71% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; nearly all had underlying health problems.
Hospitalization and intensive care admissions are still elevated but are down from last week’s peak.
On Monday, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said there were 367 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s higher than in August when daily counts averaged about 300 patients, and also up from the first half of September.
In light of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, state officials have warned that people who attended the president’s Minnesota events last week may be infectious without knowing it. They noted that community spread in St. Louis County, where Trump spoke to a Duluth rally, was high before the president’s visit.
They urged anyone with a connection to the president’s visit to get tested “right away” if they have symptoms and consider it even without symptoms, adding that anyone who was in direct contact with Trump or known COVID-19 cases needs to quarantine.
On Monday, though, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said investigators have so far not identified anyone who’s tested positive from being at a Trump event in Minnesota. She cautioned though that even people who’ve tested negative for the disease should isolate for the 14 day incubation period if they feel they were in close contact with anyone who might have the virus.
“A negative test is not a get out of jail free card,” she said.
