MANKATO — The first COVID-19 death in the Mankato region was reported Thursday while the largest single-day jump in fatalities occurred across Minnesota.
A Nicollet County resident who was in his or her 90s has died, the county reported Thursday night. The state also reported a new COVID-19 case at the Oak Terrace Assisted Living facility in upper North Mankato Thursday. It’s not clear if that case was the fatality.
The death toll across Minnesota reached 50 as of Thursday morning. The figure does not include the Nicollet County death, which was confirmed after the state released its daily update.
The 50 deaths reported earlier was up 11 from from Wednesday. That’s the biggest increase in fatalities since the pandemic began. The median age for the fatalities is 87 years old with a range between 56 and 100, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Nicollet County death prompted county health officials to renew calls to stay home as much as much as possible. “Our hearts go out to the family of the patient who died,” Cassandra Sassenberg, Nicollet County Health and Human Services director, said in a statement.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe, especially those who are most vulnerable.”
“This is a time many of us travel to see family and friends and socialize outside,” said Nicollet County Health Promotion and Prevention Supervisor Bree Allen.
“This situation unfortunately serves as a reminder of the importance of limiting those interactions. It isn’t just about protecting ourselves. It’s about helping and protecting other people.”
Gov. Tim Walz responded Thursday to fresh criticism from a key GOP leader that extending the stay-at-home order through May 4 was not warranted.
“I want people back to work as bad as anyone,” but decisions have to be driven by evidence and expert guidance, Walz told reporters minutes after Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka took to Twitter to rip the extended stay-home order.
“I’m tired of this. I’m frustrated by this. My heart breaks for the people who are worried about their economic well-being,” Walz added.
“But you can’t get frustrated, go on a hunch and throw caution to the wind and pretend that our neighbors’ lives are somehow disposable.”
The governor also said he’s watching closely the outbreak of cases at a pork processing plant in South Dakota near the southwest Minnesota border. “I’m very worried,” he said, noting that many workers move back and forth across the border.
Along with the sharp rise in deaths, the count of positive tests for the disease in Minnesota also leaped to 1,242. Of those, 675 people — more than half — have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
At least one key indicator — the number of people in intensive care — remained stable at 63, down one from Tuesday and Wednesday.
However, the overall number of people currently hospitalized rose to 145. South-central Minnesota’s nine counties had 101 total confirmed cases Thursday morning, up from 98 Wednesday.
Martin County had one new case, and its 35 are the most in the region. The other new cases in the region were in Blue Earth and Faribault counties.
Blue Earth County’s 22 confirmed cases are the second most in south-central Minnesota, followed by Le Sueur County’s 20. New data released Thursday by Blue Earth County Public Health showed 13 of the 22 people with confirmed cases recovered and no longer need to be isolated.
A 74-year-old is the county’s only hospitalization so far, while the age range for all cases is 15 to 74 years old. Most of the 22 cases occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 44. Public health investigators linked 44% of the cases to another known case. , 32% to travel history and 24% to community transmission, according to the county.
The new numbers come a day after Walz extended his stay-at-home order until May 4. Restaurants and bars will continue being limited to takeout-only under the order, but Walz said he has instructed his commissioners to create standards for reopening, with social distancing, parts of the economy.
The order’s goal is to help Minnesota buy time to manage the disease. Health care leaders support the move, Walz said Wednesday. It’s expected to push the peak of COVID-19 to mid-July, leading Walz to acknowledge:
“It’s not going to be a typical Minnesota summer.”
Beyond the updates on cases and deaths, the Health Department Thursday noted: Of the state’s newly reported deaths, seven were in Hennepin County, two in Ramsey County, and one each in Winona and St. Louis counties.
This was St. Louis County’s first death in the pandemic. Statistics indicate the first death of a black Minnesotan since the pandemic began.
Sixty-five of Minnesota’s 87 counties have at least one case of COVID-19, unchanged from Wednesday.
Along with the medical crisis, the governor the past few weeks has repeatedly acknowledged many Minnesota residents and businesses are suffering financially because of the disease and the state’s efforts to slow its spread.
His stay-home order has idled more than 11 percent of the workforce. Some good news on that score came Wednesday when Steve Grove, Minnesota’s commissioner of employment and economic development, said that an additional $600 weekly benefit from the federal government is on its way to nearly 200,000 applicants and should start to show up this week in Minnesota bank accounts.
So far during the stay-at-home order, Republicans and Democrats have been generally supportive of Walz’s decision-making. But that seems to be shifting.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, the Legislature’s most prominent Republican, expressed support for Walz’s decision to extend the stay-at-home order while taking steps to reopen the economy.
“It is welcome news some businesses can open up and safely resume work even as the stay-at-home order is extended. I will continue to share the feedback I get with the governor as he makes these decisions,” he said Wednesday.
Gazelka was also measured when he spoke early Thursday, telling MPR News that he’d hoped the order would not be extended or that it be kept in place only for seniors.
But he added, “I appreciate the robust conversation” with Walz. However, as Walz’s briefing was beginning on Thursday, Gazelka wrote on Twitter: “I do not approve of the governor’s unilateral decision to continue the order to shelter at home until May 4. We have to get on with our lives.”
Gazelka questioned the Walz team’s projections of needing to prepare for as many as 5,000 intensive care cases eventually. “Why shut MN business down for a NY sized surge?” he wrote.
Asked to respond, Walz told reporters that he was working off the best data and guidance available, including state health leaders and Mayo Clinic, and that he would make changes if circumstances warrant.
“One tweet does not equal dissent,” he said. “I hope that I am as wrong as can be about (the need for) all of those beds,” he said. “The data shows I cannot risk that at this time.”
