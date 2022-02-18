NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein has been named city administrator in Altoona, Iowa.
Harrenstein said he wasn't looking for a new job, but a search firm contacted him about the Altoona position.
"We've really made North Mankato our home and love it, but this is a really nice opportunity to advance my career. Altoona is experiencing tremendous growth and prosperity. That growth requires planning, development, financial expertise."
With 20,000 residents, Altoona is larger than North Mankato, which has fewer than 14,000 people. Altoona is part of the Des Moines metropolitan area.
Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack and Hotel is in Altoona, as is Iowa's largest theme park, called Adventureland. The city is also home to Facebook's largest data center.
"The council and the executive team and I have accomplished a lot here. We have a strong executive team in place and we have a strategic plan laid out. I think the quality of life is as great as ever in North Mankato."
Harrenstein has served as North Mankato city administrator since March 2013. He said he's proud of the expansion of Caswell Park sports complex, reconstruction of the Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility and construction of that park's warming house.
"We also went on a tear with infrastructure as well. Every year we reconstructed roads and other things."
Just as Harrenstein arrived in North Mankato, the city's bond rating was lowered because of its debt load. "We got that improved and have a good bond rating now."
He said the recent creation of the Cultural and Recreation Department and the city acquiring youth sports groups will be good for the future of recreation and the Caswell complex going forward.
Mayor Mark Dehen said he was surprised by the announcement but understands Harrenstein's decision.
"He's done a great job but apparently he got head-hunted, and there is a shortage of city administrators out there. As the workforce shrinks, that's just the environment we're in."
Dehen said the days of a city administrator serving 25 or 30 years, as the last two did, is over.
"John's done a great job for the past nine years. We have a comprehensive plan in place, a good land-use plan, good finances and debt plans in place."
Dehen said he plans to set up an ad hoc search committee at the council meeting Tuesday and said the council will likely bring in a search firm to look for a new administrator.
The mayor said he hopes the city has a new administrator in place by the time the city starts its 2023 budgeting process later this year.
There could be another wrinkle in the transition as Dehen may or may not be mayor shortly after Harrenstein leaves.
Dehen and former Nicollet County Commission Dave Haack are facing off for an open seat on the County Board. A special election is April 12. The person who wins is likely to begin serving on the board in late April.
Harrenstein, along with Dehen and several members of the council, came under heavy criticism by some residents in recent months after the city assumed responsibilities for planning and running Fun Days.
The popular celebration was for decades run by the Civic and Commerce Association and Denny Kemp. When Kemp died last fall, the city said it needed more information from the group and needed to know how the event would be coordinated in the future.
In the end, city officials said, the group did not want to respond or work with the city and the city assumed the running of Fun Days.
Several residents have attended council meetings in recent months blasting the mayor and several council members for the decision, calling it a hostile takeover orchestrated by Harrenstein.
Harrenstein said the criticism played no role in his decision to take a new job.
"Every good leader has their detractors. I think the council has a good plan in place (for Fun Days.)"
