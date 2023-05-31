NORTH MANKATO — Authorities are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of taking items from vehicles parked at Caswell Sports Complex.
North Mankato police responded at about 5:20 p.m. Monday to two calls reporting thefts from motor vehicles. One of the vehicles, which is equipped with video recording capabilities, had been parked directly behind the suspect’s vehicle.
Images were captured on video of the suspect and the black Chevrolet Traverse LT he was driving. The SUV was unoccupied when it was found Wednesday at the Mall of America.
The vehicle belongs to a rental agency in Pittsburgh and had been listed as unreturned.
To report information regarding this case, call the North Mankato Police Department at 625-7883.
