MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had more than twice as many COVID-19 deaths in November than any previous month during the pandemic.
A COVID death confirmed Monday in Nicollet County was the region's 109th since the pandemic began and 40th in November alone. No previous month had more than 16 total COVID deaths.
The Nicollet County resident was in their mid to late 60s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
November's spike of deaths came after surges of cases and hospitalizations in the area and statewide. More cases equal more deaths, although the progression of the illness means death upticks can take weeks to emerge.
The lag between spikes in cases and deaths is why health officials are concerned about Thanksgiving gatherings potentially leading to another spike of deaths in December.
Nicollet County has been the hardest hit county for COVID deaths in south-central Minnesota during the pandemic. The county's 26 deaths are six more than the next highest county's total.
All area counties had newly confirmed COVID cases Monday as well. They combined for 187 cases, a relatively low daily uptick compared to recent weeks — Mondays and Tuesdays typically have lower totals due to reporting lags from the weekend.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
Brown County — 41
Martin County — 41
Blue Earth County — 38
Le Sueur County — 19
Faribault County — 15
Nicollet County — 12
Watonwan County — 9
Waseca County — 6
Sibley County — 6
As public health authorities brace for a jump in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks originating from Thanksgiving celebrations, Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he’ll likely call on Minnesotans not to travel or gather for Christmas.
“I think the guidance around Thanksgiving is going to be very similar around Christmas,” he told reporters Monday, adding there was “little reason” to expect a change in the trajectory of the virus in the next four weeks.
Health leaders prior to Thanksgiving pleaded with people not to celebrate outside their immediate family households, warning that larger gatherings could lead to family members and friends without symptoms unknowingly spreading the virus to loved ones.
It’s not clear how closely those recommendations were followed.
“We are still in a very critical spot in this pandemic in Minnesota. This is the worst spot we’ve been in since March. That’s what the data tell us,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday, comparing the state’s current conditions to prior surges in New York, Florida, Arizona and other past hot spots.
Minnesota’s total in the pandemic, now approaching 319,000 cases, could reach 400,000 “in the next couple of weeks or so,” she added.
Walz and Malcolm again implored people to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance and take other measures to slow the spread of the virus. Malcolm said she was grateful for families that heeded the state's call to refrain from gathering outside their households.
For those who did gather, Malcolm urged they track any symptoms and consider getting a test five to seven days after the gathering to detect any spread “so that people can isolate and quarantine as appropriate.”
Statewide, Minnesota’s COVID report on Monday offered a mixed bag of statistics that make the post-Thanksgiving landscape difficult to map. The number of newly confirmed or probable cases — 5,801 — was down from a week earlier, but so was testing.
The state health department reported 15 deaths, the lowest daily count reported in the past two weeks. Still, it raised the toll to 1,136 deaths reported during November — nearly one-third of all the deaths tied to COVID-19 in the pandemic.
New hospital admissions have trended down the past couple of days after peaking on Saturday, although hospitalizations are still high. More than 1,800 people are in Minnesota hospitals because of COVID-19 with nearly 400 needing intensive care. The numbers have leaped since Nov. 1.
The positive test rate — a key metric watched closely by officials — has been trending down in recent days, suggesting that the spread of the disease may be ebbing from its recent peak. Still the seven-day rate is at 10.5%, twice the 5% rate officials find concerning.
The newest numbers follow a long holiday weekend when Minnesota health officials reported more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases and 203 deaths. Officials cautioned not to read deeply into any single day of data.
The deaths reported Monday raised Minnesota’s toll to 3,593.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.