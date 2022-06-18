Two weeks into a 10-month demonstration project, people are offering kudos and criticism for the experimental redesign of one of the major roads leading into downtown Mankato.
Fans of the Riverfront Drive “road diet,” which involves a temporary reduction of through lanes from four to two, are focusing on the safety and aesthetic improvements in the historic Old Town business district.
“It feels as though the four lanes make the road feel more like a highway than a true main street,” one commenter wrote on the project’s online feedback site. “The core of our city should not be an express thoroughfare, it should be a business and pedestrian-friendly area. ... I think this project is an excellent addition and should be converted to a permanent addition.”
The sentiment prompted four folks to hit the thumbs-up icon, five to choose thumbs-down.
“I disagree with the proposed changes both to Riverfront and 2nd St.,” wrote someone self-identifying as an Old Town homeowner. “The fact is there is only one easy route across the entirety of downtown, and that is Riverfront. I do value the quaintness of Old Town, and the small businesses being built, and pedestrian safety, but as for the latter I do not see this as an improvement at all. ... Traffic is more congested already. I would love to see another solution presented but it seems pretty clear this is not the one.” (The comment prompted two thumbs-up).
On the Every Voice Mankato website — everyvoice.mankatomn.gov — people can plop their comments on a map of the four-block project site. And the debate extends one block after another from Plum Street to Rock Street.
“I appreciate the focus on walkability of this part of town. I think having the bumpouts will foster an increased sense of safety and comfort for pedestrians.” (5-3 in favor on the “thumb” scale.)
“Stupid idea. Increase the speed limit if it’s only gonna be one lane.” (The commenter repeatedly pasted the identical statement across the map, resulting in varying votes.)
“More space needed for pets, strollers, etc. ‘Yes’ to the proposed expansion of the sidewalk!” (3-2).
“Yesterday I noticed backed up traffic from Ardent Mill all the way to the stoplight at Madison. I agree stupid idea.” (8-2).
And the vote on this comment — “The whole street should remain a four lane” — provided a pretty good indication of the divided opinions. Seven in favor, seven opposed.
Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty has been monitoring the comments, primarily looking for any reports of safety issues that might need to be addressed.
A couple of the white delineators — the three-foot-tall plastic poles glued to pavement to mark where curbs would be if the pilot project becomes permanent — had to be shifted because they caused problems for business driveways.
A vehicle struck the newly created pedestrian refuge in the middle of Riverfront at Spring Street earlier this week, damaging a pedestrian-activated crosswalk flasher.
“It’s been repaired,” McCarty said, adding that the crash occurred during a downpour that appeared to have reduced visibility for the driver.
Overall, though, the demonstration project doesn’t appear to have caused the major backups and gridlock that some opponents predicted, he said. That’s based on direct observations and the absence of major complaints.
“I’d have confidence our citizens know how to get a hold of us if something is suboptimal ...,” he said.
The online comment page is just one part of the outreach the city is planning to undertake to gauge the opinions of drivers, patrons of Old Town businesses and the owners of both commercial and industrial properties in the area. Staff, working with a consultant, will also be looking to compile objective data on how the change is impacting traffic — before and after numbers on average speeds, pedestrian crossings, percentage of drivers yielding to pedestrians, driver travel time through the corridor, crash rates, peak-hour traffic volumes on Riverfront, and peak-hour traffic volumes on Second Street (which some drivers are expected to use as an alternate route to downtown).
“We’re going to give traffic 30-45 days to find its new patterns and then we’re going to start data collection,” McCarty said.
Public opinion could be particularly important if the objective data shows mixed results on whether the lane reduction is positive or negative.
“We continue to appreciate people’s input,” he said. “That input will help provide an informed recommendation to the council.”
As divided as the voices are in the first two weeks of comments, there was one point of near unanimity.
“I don’t like the big blue dots and it doesn’t fit in with the theme of ‘Old Town’.”
“... Neon blue dots really detract.”
“The blue paint is so jarring ... .”
“Regardless of the blue dots, what about the long white, blue, red lines EVERYWHERE. There are lines every couple of feet, definitely an eye sore.”
“It looks more like graffiti, it’s loud, and looks trashy.”
McCarty emphasized the dots and artistic lines are just a temporary visual reminder of some of the additional space that’s created for sidewalks, bumpouts and landscaping if lanes are reduced.
If the changes become permanent, the sidewalks would likely have a stylized pavement such as those seen around the civic center.
Public art, plantings, benches, outdoor dining and other amenities would also be considered for the added space.
The demonstration project is set to continue through early spring. At that time, the council will need to make a decision on the lane reduction and related pedestrian amenities so that engineers can complete designs for a total reconstruction of Riverfront Drive, all the way down to its underground utilities, scheduled for 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.