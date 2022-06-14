MAPLETON — A 30-year-old Wells man was killed in a two-vehicle crash between Mapleton and Good Thunder Tuesday afternoon, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office.
Nathan Edward Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams was driving an eastbound Bonneville on 148th Street at about 4:15 p.m. when the car and a southbound 2013 Jeep Wrangler crashed at the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 39, deputies said.
The driver of the Jeep, Patrick Jay Thorson, 38, of Amboy, and his three female passengers — ages 8, 9 and 10 — were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Williams was the sole occupant of the Bonneville.
The Good Thunder and Mapleton fire departments and the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service responded to the 4:15 p.m. crash report.
When first responders arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle that was east on 148th Street had critical injuries and began life-saving efforts,” according to a news release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Department's Jeremy Brennan. “Unfortunately, the driver’s injuries were too severe and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.”
The State Patrol is assisting with a crash reconstruction of the accident.
