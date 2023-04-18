MANKATO — The ongoing standoff in Mankato between a man and police came after he was accused of abducting his son from the mother's home in March.
Police say they attempted to apprehend 29-year-old Walter Brown on Tuesday in Mankato. Brown reportedly fled on foot, firing a gun at a pursuing officer, who wasn't injured, before holing up in a nearby apartment in the Hilltop Lane area, according to a release from the city.
The standoff hadn't been resolved as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The abduction occurred March 24, a complaint states, when Brown took 2-year-old Koran Kory Brown, from the mother's residence. Brown had a domestic abuse no-contact order, or DANCO, against him making it illegal to contact the woman and did not have legal custody over the child.
She told police she refused to let Brown in through the front door when he showed up at her residence, so he entered through a sliding door. After she took their two youngest children to a bedroom, he reportedly followed them, took the 2-year-old, and left the apartment with him.
After attempts to contact Brown, according to the complaint, she said he called her March 27 and refused to bring back the child. He made several vague threats during the call.
Phone monitoring suggested Brown's phone was at an airport in Alcoa, Tennessee, on March 30. More records suggested the phone was later in Memphis, Tennessee, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.
The charges against Brown on April 4 came about a week and a half after the alleged abduction. He faces felonies for violating the DANCO order and refusing to return the child.
Police haven't released information on the whereabouts and well-being of the child. Multiple law enforcement personnel, including a SWAT team, have been on site during the standoff.
Police on Tuesday asked nearby residents to shelter in place before lifting the order Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.