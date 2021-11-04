WASECA — A wanted man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday on Highway 14 from Waseca to Eagle Lake. The driver told authorities the man pointed a gun at her and forced her to flee while he swallowed drugs and threw more drugs out the window.
UPDATE: Passenger with gun and drugs faces charges after chase
Tags
Trending Video
Kristine Goodrich
Staff Writer
Public safety and K-12 education reporter 507-344-6354
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Mankato police used Taser on fleeing teen
- School Board speaker limits draw crowd
- Breakfast options abound for those worried about diabetes
- No more jail time for repeat drunken driver
- Mankato student charged with assault, threats
- Mankato woman punched child, charges say
- Insurance office employee accused of fraud
- New Ulm High School teacher charged and on leave
- School Board tightens public comment rules
- One injured in car-pickup crash on Highway 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.